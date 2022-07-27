When you think of all the things you can do at a county or state fair it's like imagining you're walking into a candy store or toy store for the first time. There is so much to see, do, and eat!

Such a wide variety of entertainment. From your toddler who wants their first corndog to your teen competing in their first 4-H show. And, getting tickets to the headliner at the grandstand.

South Dakota is no lackey when it comes to its county and state fairs and festivals. If there is a downside, it would be cramming them all into one month.

So here we go. Plot out your map, check the dates, make sure you have the tickets, and get ready for a month of deep-fried hand-helds, stomach-churning rides, and foot-stomping music.

Union County Fair - Alcester, August 4-6

Sioux Empire Fair - Sioux Falls, August 5-13

Clay County Fair - Vermillion, August 11-13

Turner County Fair - Parker, August 15-18

Brown County Fair - Aberdeen, August 15-21

Central States Fair & Rodeo - Rapid City, August 19-28

Corn Palace Festival - Mitchell, August 24-28

South Dakota State Fair - Huron, September 1-5

