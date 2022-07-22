If you shop any Family Dollar stores in the area check the products you have recently purchased. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products.

The 425 items recalled include many over-the-counter products sold at Family Dollar stores, which have been advised to check their stock and stop selling any of the affected products.

Below is the release:

Family Dollar is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022, through June 10, 2022, due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall. A list of the recalled products is attached. This recall goes to the retail store level. Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that may have bought affected products may return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Among the products listed in the recall are various brands of toothpaste, mouthwash, skincare products, over-the-counter medications, and other hygiene products.

Here is a link to the list of products in question.

