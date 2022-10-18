Check Your Fridge, There’s a Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall

The potential of the presence of a foreign object has prompted a nationwide recall of some cookie dough.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The recalled products were produced between June and September 2022 and distributed throughout the United States.

Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling VeryBestBaking.com loading...

To date, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Nestle took the action after they were contacted by what they call 'a small number of consumers'.

According to the FDA, consumers who may have purchased dough should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For more information on the recall, contact Nestle at 1-800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 8:00 AM to - 5:00 PM CT.

No other Nestle Toll House products are impacted by this recall.

