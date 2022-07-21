Man Takes Axe to Vehicles at Sioux Falls Car Dealership

On Tuesday night (July 19), a Sioux Falls man went all Paul Bunyan on 18 different vehicles at the Graham Automotive dealership on 41st street, a few blocks west of Minnesota Avenue.

If it wasn't challenging enough to find cars to buy since the pandemic, especially new vehicles, the last thing a prospective car buyer needs is something like this to happen.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police started receiving calls from people Tuesday night about a man that was seen breaking out the windows of new cars in the parking lot of the 41st street car dealership.

Get our free mobile app

Sam Clemens, Public Information Officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department, told Dakota News Now, “We had a few people call that saw a guy that was breaking out windows on new cars. Turns out he was using an ax, was swinging it, and breaking windshields and windows and into the car itself."

The ax-swinging incident was actually captured on video.

Police ended up arresting Joseph Blackbonnet of Sioux Falls. At this time, Blackbonnet is facing aggravated intention damage to property charges.

Acts of car vandalism are certainly not uncommon in a city like Sioux Falls, but I have to admit, seeing a man swinging an ax at a group of cars in a parking lot at a high-profile car dealer on 41st street is definitely not something you see every day!

It sounds like it should be a scene from a Walking Tall movie if you ask me.

Kyle Kneip, new cars sales manager for Audi and Volkswagen at Graham Automotive, told Dakota News Now, “In general, inventory has been difficult to come by. All our cars on our front line were new at that point, we had gotten some in, we had been doing well."

According to Dakota News Now, Graham plans to work with their insurance company to get the damaged vehicles fixed and back out on the lot as soon as possible.

Tuesday night's act of vandalism, or maybe I should say, "ax" of vandalism, certainly gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "Can I "ax" you a question about that new Audi on the lot over there," doesn't it?

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

30 Ways You Might Have Already Broken the Law Today Most of us try the best we can to be law-abiding citizens, but did you know that you may have been breaking the law without even realizing it?

BestLifeOnline has a list of 30 of the most common transgressions. How many have you been guilty of over the years?

Out of 30, I am guilty of 19. And no I won't tell you which ones.



