South Dakota’s Most Fun Restaurant is 5 Hours from Sioux Falls

There's no shortage of unique and tasty restaurants in the Mount Rushmore State, but according to one recent survey, a very distinctive eatery reigns supreme when it comes to the most fun.

This South Dakota restaurant has a little bit of everything inside, including cribbage, live music, and over 48 beers on tap.

According to the food and drink website, Eat This, a Rapid City, South Dakota restaurant is number one when it comes to fun.

The Wobbly Bobby in Rapid City is a British Themed Restaurant and Pub that has a one-of-a-kind menu, amazing beer selection, plenty of games to play at your table, and great live music.

Here's what Eat This had to say about the Wobbly Bobby:

Bring your game face to this pub. Diners at Wobbly Bobby can play a game of chess, cribbage, or a board game. Choose between rare scotches or one of the 48 beers on tap. -Eat This Website

According to its website, is an Old World kind of pub:

The Wobbly Bobby is rooted in the tradition of public houses and snugs as a genial gathering place for convivial drinks. With chequerboard tables, ornate dark woods and traditional pub decor - locals and visitors alike can enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Nestled along a brick pathway in downtown Rapid City's Main Street Square, Wobbly Bobby is Rapid City's best-kept secret. -Wobbly Bobby

To see what makes the Wobbly Bobby in Rapid City such a fun environment check out the YouTube video below.

