South Dakota’s Most Fun Restaurant is 5 Hours from Sioux Falls
There's no shortage of unique and tasty restaurants in the Mount Rushmore State, but according to one recent survey, a very distinctive eatery reigns supreme when it comes to the most fun.
This South Dakota restaurant has a little bit of everything inside, including cribbage, live music, and over 48 beers on tap.
According to the food and drink website, Eat This, a Rapid City, South Dakota restaurant is number one when it comes to fun.
The Wobbly Bobby in Rapid City is a British Themed Restaurant and Pub that has a one-of-a-kind menu, amazing beer selection, plenty of games to play at your table, and great live music.
Here's what Eat This had to say about the Wobbly Bobby:
Bring your game face to this pub. Diners at Wobbly Bobby can play a game of chess, cribbage, or a board game. Choose between rare scotches or one of the 48 beers on tap.
-Eat This Website
According to its website, is an Old World kind of pub:
The Wobbly Bobby is rooted in the tradition of public houses and snugs as a genial gathering place for convivial drinks. With chequerboard tables, ornate dark woods and traditional pub decor - locals and visitors alike can enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Nestled along a brick pathway in downtown Rapid City's Main Street Square, Wobbly Bobby is Rapid City's best-kept secret.
-Wobbly Bobby
To see what makes the Wobbly Bobby in Rapid City such a fun environment check out the YouTube video below.
Also, view the most run restaurant in each of the 50 states from Eat This, here.
Story Source: Eat This Website, Wobbly Bobby Website
