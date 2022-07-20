East 10th Street Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A stretch of highway on Sioux Falls' east side that has been at the center of a major construction project will be closed again beginning next week.

Starting Monday (July 25), East 10th Street will be closed to traffic from Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway to North Tumble Creek Circle.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that utility work is being done in the area.

Get our free mobile app

No detour will be provided. Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will remain open to traffic throughout the project.

The road is scheduled to reopen, Friday, August 5.

Click here to learn more about the project.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: