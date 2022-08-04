Brookings Area Residents Need to Check Their ‘Lug Nuts!’

Hey Brookings, have you checked your lug nuts lately?

It might sound like somewhat of a personal question, but it's really a matter of safety right now for people living in the Brookings, South Dakota area.

There's a vandal or group of vandals tampering with the lug nuts on the wheels of cars in the Brookings area at the moment, and residents in that South Dakota city need to get in the habit of inspecting the wheels on their vehicles regularly just to be safe.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has received more than a half dozen reports recently of lug nut vandals tampering with people’s parked cars.

Someone has been loosening or partially removing the bolts that secure the wheels to cars in the Brookings area over the past three months.

According to Dakota News Now, at this time, the majority of car vandalism has been concentrated in the Volga, South Dakota area.

Volga is a small town roughly 7 miles west of Brookings.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the problem has become so concerning that the city of Volga has authorized a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible.

Should you have any information that can aid law enforcement in their search for the lug that is tampering with all these lug nuts, people are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (605)-696-8300. Tips may also be left by calling the Brookings Area Crimestoppers at (605) 692-STOP.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Source: Dakota News Now

