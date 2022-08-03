Farmers&#8217; Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

Canva/Farmers' Almanac

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one.

The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.

Get our free mobile app
Get our free mobile app
Farmers' Almanac
loading...

How Cold Will South Dakota and the Upper Midwest Get?

For this winter they say be ready for lots of "shaking, shivering, and shoveling," in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Especially the shivering, because it'll be COLD.

"[T]he real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January."

OK, so the Farmers's Alamanc's models say we're looking at a very cold winter in South Dakota, but what about the snow outlook?

How Much Snow Will South Dakota and the Upper Midwest Get?

Well, the news isn't really much better if you are a fan of not scooping the driveway. The Farmer's Almanac says we can expect to get buried this winter. On the positive side, they aren't saying it'll be a surprisingly snowing winter. So we got that going for us.

"Snow lovers will be happy in the North Central States as they will see a fair share of storminess during the winter season, which should mean plenty of snow for winter enthusiasts to enjoy (maybe even in time for a white Christmas?)." - Farmer's Almanac

Here's a real test for the Alamanc's forecasters. They say that we may get a good-sized winter storm at the start of 2023. Mark your calendars and see if they're on the money.

"The first week of January in the Rockies and across the Plains. During this time, we see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air. "  - Farmer's Almanac

You could probably make that prediction for that time of January every year and be right more often than not. Plus, you have to remember that nothing is certain about the weather when looking this far out. We may get lucky and have a nice, dry winter.

However, it may be a good idea to make sure the long underwear is mended and ready to go.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History

When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls, it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!
﻿
All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Have You Ever Explored the 'War Eagle Monument' on the South Dakota/Iowa Border?

Originally being from the Sioux City area, I grew up knowing about the War Eagle Monument perched on a bluff along I-29. There was at least one field trip for every kid in the area to the monument.

However, speaking with folks from Sioux Falls, they didn't seem to know what I was talking about. All they know about I-29 in Sioux City was that it was usually under construction.

When crossing into Iowa from South Dakota on I-29, look up!


Filed Under: South Dakota, Weather
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top