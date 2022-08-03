Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one.
The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
How Cold Will South Dakota and the Upper Midwest Get?
For this winter they say be ready for lots of "shaking, shivering, and shoveling," in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Especially the shivering, because it'll be COLD.
"[T]he real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January."
OK, so the Farmers's Alamanc's models say we're looking at a very cold winter in South Dakota, but what about the snow outlook?
How Much Snow Will South Dakota and the Upper Midwest Get?
Well, the news isn't really much better if you are a fan of not scooping the driveway. The Farmer's Almanac says we can expect to get buried this winter. On the positive side, they aren't saying it'll be a surprisingly snowing winter. So we got that going for us.
"Snow lovers will be happy in the North Central States as they will see a fair share of storminess during the winter season, which should mean plenty of snow for winter enthusiasts to enjoy (maybe even in time for a white Christmas?)." - Farmer's Almanac
Here's a real test for the Alamanc's forecasters. They say that we may get a good-sized winter storm at the start of 2023. Mark your calendars and see if they're on the money.
"The first week of January in the Rockies and across the Plains. During this time, we see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air. " - Farmer's Almanac
You could probably make that prediction for that time of January every year and be right more often than not. Plus, you have to remember that nothing is certain about the weather when looking this far out. We may get lucky and have a nice, dry winter.
However, it may be a good idea to make sure the long underwear is mended and ready to go.
