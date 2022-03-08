A Bird’s Eye View of South Dakota in Late Winter

Winter in South Dakota is in its last gasp. Warmer weather is coming along with Daylight Saving Time. But the recent cold and snow have given us one last chance to see the beauty that winter can bring.

Carsen Bower from South Dakota Drone on YouTube is back with a new video called 'Views of Late Winter' featuring Palisades State Park in Dell Rapids, The Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls, and Good Earth State Park.

First, Carsen flys his drone above Split Rock Creek that cuts through the Sioux quartzite cliff walls of Palisades State Park. Wait for the part when the drone flies under the bridge. Upon seeing this park for the first time, I thought it was like our own little Grand Canyon. It's a hidden treasure that we are lucky to have right here in Minnehaha County.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls is next on the tour. Carsen takes us to the Diamond Creek Trail Spur near Sertoma Park. I'm impressed with how close he flies the drone under the walking bridge.

The final stop is Good Earth State Park. According to the park's website, the area is one of the oldest sites of long-term human habitation in the United States. The same Big Sioux River that flows through the park today was sustaining people hundreds of years ago.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: