Vandals are praying on more and more cars in recent weeks here in the Sioux Empire according to a new police report.

The Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, they have seen a recent spike in car vandalism across the entire city of Sioux Falls.

This recent rash of vandalism towards vehicles doesn't appear to be concentrated in one certain area of the community.

Sioux Falls police spokesperson Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, yes, there have been a few clustered cases, but the great majority of the reported incidents as of late have been spread across the entire city. Which leads police to believe most of the cases are not connected.

According to Dakota News Now, there have been 13 reports of damaged or broken windshields and windows in Sioux Falls over just the past couple of days.

What makes things even more difficult for police from an investigation standpoint is none of these crimes have been captured on video. So police really have no clear clues as to why there has been such a recent surge in car vandalism, and if any of these cases are linked together.

Dakota News Now reports that a few cars involved during this recent bout of vandalism have been struck multiple times. You can imagine how aggravating that has to be for owners.

As of right now, police say they have no leads or the names of any potential suspects involved with this recent surge of car vandalism in the Sioux Empire.

Here are a few tips to help protect your car from being vandalized:

Park in a garage or well-lit driveway whenever possible

Park in a well-lighted area when you're away from home

Park near other vehicles

Park around security cameras when they are available

Invest in a car alarm if you can

Source: Dakota News Now

