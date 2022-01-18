A well-known show highlighting some of the toughest jobs in America is making a stop in South Dakota this week.

Dirty Jobs and host Mike Rowe are featuring the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills on this Sunday's (January 23) episode.

The show airs on Discovery Channel at 7:00 PM. It'll also be available on Discovery Plus.

In the episode, which was shot back in May of 2021, Rowe joins the mountain carvers at the memorial, which has been a work in progress since 1948 and, when completed, will measure 641 feet long and 563 feet high, making it the world's second tallest statue, after the Statue of Unity in India.

In an online interview last week, Rowe talked about his experiences at Crazy Horse:

The premise of Dirty Jobs is Rowe working alongside employees at a job site, performing difficult, strange, disgusting, or messy occupational duties.

The show first premiered with three episodes in November of 2003 and returned as a series in 2005, running for eight seasons, until 2012.

After hosting a number of spinoff shows over the past several years, Rowe and Dirty Jobs returned to Discovery Channel this month for the ninth season of episodes.

