Boys and Girls Top 10 Baby Names Last Year

It seems appropriate that the Social Security Administration released it's top 10 list of the most popular baby names over Mother's Day weekend. Over the last year, it appears parents have stuck with familiar names.

Liam remains the boys number one choice for the 5th year in a row, while Olivia is number one with girls for the 3rd year in a row, according to the Social Security Administration.

Theodore is a newcomer to the list for the first time replacing Alexander in the 10th spot.. Welcome to the club, Teddy!

Here are the most popular boys and girls names for 2021:

Boys:
Liam
Noah
Oliver
Elijah
James
William
Benjamin
Lucas
Henry
Theodore

Girls:
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Ava
Sophia
Isabella
Mia
Evelyn
Harper

This is a fun one. According to USA Today, what are fastest rising baby names in popularity?

Boys:
1. Amiri
2. Eliam
3. Colter
4. Ozzy
5. Loyal

Girls:
1. Raya
2. Wrenley
3. Angelique
4. Vida
5. Emberlynn

You can check out the full list here for more ideas.

