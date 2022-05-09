Boys and Girls Top 10 Baby Names Last Year

It seems appropriate that the Social Security Administration released it's top 10 list of the most popular baby names over Mother's Day weekend. Over the last year, it appears parents have stuck with familiar names.

Liam remains the boys number one choice for the 5th year in a row, while Olivia is number one with girls for the 3rd year in a row, according to the Social Security Administration.

Theodore is a newcomer to the list for the first time replacing Alexander in the 10th spot.. Welcome to the club, Teddy!

Here are the most popular boys and girls names for 2021:

Boys:

Liam

Noah

Oliver

Elijah

James

William

Benjamin

Lucas

Henry

Theodore

Girls:

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

Isabella

Mia

Evelyn

Harper

This is a fun one. According to USA Today, what are fastest rising baby names in popularity?

Boys:

1. Amiri

2. Eliam

3. Colter

4. Ozzy

5. Loyal

Girls:

1. Raya

2. Wrenley

3. Angelique

4. Vida

5. Emberlynn

You can check out the full list here for more ideas.

