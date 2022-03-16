Here are Minnesota’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022

Get our free mobile app

If you know someone adding a little bundle of joy to their family this year, there's a good chance they could be selecting one of these names.

Trying to select the perfect name for your baby can sometimes be a bit of a formidable task. Unless you're naming your baby after a relative or someone you know, many Minnesotans these days turn to the internet to see which names are popular.

And the number-crunchers over at baby formula site organicbabyformula.com did just that, and have come up with the Most Popular Baby Names for 2022.

To find their results, they looked at both geotagged Twitter data and geotagged Instagram data since January 1st, 2022 to track the top baby boy and baby girl names by state. The crew primarily tracked birth announcements and newborn social media posts in each state and looked at over 80,000 tweets and posts to come up with the results.

Here in Minnesota, the Most Popular Girls Name for 2022 is... Ava!

And, Minnesota's Most Popular Boys Name for 2022 is... Isaac!

(And, did you know there are some names you can't legally name your baby, because they're BANNED here in Minnesota?!?)

Here are some other findings from the survey:

The top 5 baby boy names:

James - 8 states

Liam - 6 states

Mason - 5 states

Levi - 5 states

Noah - 4 states

The top 5 baby girl names:

Olivia - 12 states

Emma - 4 states

Elizabeth - 4 states

Grace - 3 states

Ava - 3 states

