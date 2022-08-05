2022’s Most Popular Baby Names in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota
It's officially baby season in America, where more than twenty percent of newborns make their arrivals between July and October each year.
That makes it a very busy time of the year for parents agonizing over finding that perfect name for the newest addition to their family.
But after years of unusual and offbeat names dominating the baby list, research from TOP Data has discovered that in 2022, new moms and dads are gravitating back to more traditional monikers for their little ones.
The most popular names so far in 2022 are Liam for boys (13 states) and Olivia for girls (34 states),
Oliver is a close second for the boys (12 states), while Charlotte is a distant second for the girls (9 states).
In the tri-stare area, here are the top baby names so far this year:
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS' NAMES
- Henry
- Oliver
- Theodore
- Hudson
- Lincoln
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS' NAMES
- Evelyn
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Ava
IOWA BOYS' NAMES
- Oliver
- Liam
- Henry
- Noah
- Asher
IOWA GIRLS' NAMES
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Ava
- Emma
MINNESOTA BOYS' NAMES
- Oliver
- Henry
- Theodore
- Liam
- Owen
MINNESOTA GIRLS NAMES
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Emma
- Nora