Watch! Aaron Rodgers Just Autographed a Fan’s What?!?
Oftentimes, when a celebrity or athlete is around you may struggle to find something for them to autograph. For one woman, that predicament turned into a reality recently, with Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a unique autograph.
In the video below, you'll see Rodgers be not the first, but the second major NFL personality to autograph a pregnant woman's belly.
That's right. See it for yourself.
Safe to say that both the mom and the future fan may have a hard time picking a side in the NFL's greatest rivalry between the Packers and the Bears.
What's the most absurd thing you've ever seen an athlete autograph?
Source: uSTADIUM on Twitter
