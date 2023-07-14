Watch! Aaron Rodgers Just Autographed a Fan’s What?!?

Oftentimes, when a celebrity or athlete is around you may struggle to find something for them to autograph. For one woman, that predicament turned into a reality recently, with Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a unique autograph.

In the video below, you'll see Rodgers be not the first, but the second major NFL personality to autograph a pregnant woman's belly.

That's right. See it for yourself.

Get our free mobile app

Safe to say that both the mom and the future fan may have a hard time picking a side in the NFL's greatest rivalry between the Packers and the Bears.

What's the most absurd thing you've ever seen an athlete autograph?

Source: uSTADIUM on Twitter