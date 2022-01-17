Watch Out For Angie – Does Your Name Make You More Accident-Prone?
Whether it's luck, karma, or just being absent-minded, doesn't it always seem like certain people have more issues getting through life than the rest of us?
Maybe it's all in your name.
To determine which names experience the most mishaps among us, Mental Floss is sharing the results of a year's worth of accidental personal injury claims from GJEL Accident Attorneys, covering everything from falls to slips to trips.
For the guys, it's Joshua leading the way.
CLUMSIEST MALE NAMES
- Joshua
- Christopher
- Noah
- Brian
- Eric
- Calvin
- David
- Brandon
- William/Bill
- Tim
As for the most accident-prone women, Angela is the unluckiest, but you might argue that that distinction continues to belong to the Karens out there.
Already the unofficial moniker of bad behaving women everywhere, Karens are right there behind the Angelas on the clumsy list.
CLUMSIEST FEMALE NAMES
- Angela
- Karen
- Daisy
- Louisa
- Helen
- Tricia
- Emma
- Katie
- Olivia
- Sophie
According to the numbers, men were nearly 30 percent more likely to make a personal injury claim than women.
So does that make us more clumsy or more honest?
You decide.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- 12 Ideas For Sioux Falls' Empty Gordmans Building
- You Can Get This South Dakota Home Now For A 'Heck Of A Deal'
- South Dakota Woman Fakes Kidnapping 'Wanted Break From Husband'
- WWE SuperShow Came To Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]