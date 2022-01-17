Watch Out For Angie &#8211; Does Your Name Make You More Accident-Prone?

Watch Out For Angie – Does Your Name Make You More Accident-Prone?

Alexas Fotos via Unsplash

Whether it's luck, karma, or just being absent-minded, doesn't it always seem like certain people have more issues getting through life than the rest of us?

Maybe it's all in your name.

To determine which names experience the most mishaps among us, Mental Floss is sharing the results of a year's worth of accidental personal injury claims from GJEL Accident Attorneys, covering everything from falls to slips to trips.

Get our free mobile app

For the guys, it's Joshua leading the way.

CLUMSIEST MALE NAMES

  1. Joshua
  2. Christopher
  3. Noah
  4. Brian
  5. Eric
  6. Calvin
  7. David
  8. Brandon
  9. William/Bill
  10. Tim

As for the most accident-prone women, Angela is the unluckiest, but you might argue that that distinction continues to belong to the Karens out there.

Already the unofficial moniker of bad behaving women everywhere, Karens are right there behind the Angelas on the clumsy list.

CLUMSIEST FEMALE NAMES

  1. Angela
  2. Karen
  3. Daisy
  4. Louisa
  5. Helen
  6. Tricia
  7. Emma
  8. Katie
  9. Olivia
  10. Sophie

According to the numbers, men were nearly 30 percent more likely to make a personal injury claim than women.

So does that make us more clumsy or more honest?

You decide.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Accidents, Names
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top