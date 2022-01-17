Whether it's luck, karma, or just being absent-minded, doesn't it always seem like certain people have more issues getting through life than the rest of us?

Maybe it's all in your name.

To determine which names experience the most mishaps among us, Mental Floss is sharing the results of a year's worth of accidental personal injury claims from GJEL Accident Attorneys, covering everything from falls to slips to trips.

For the guys, it's Joshua leading the way.

CLUMSIEST MALE NAMES

Joshua Christopher Noah Brian Eric Calvin David Brandon William/Bill Tim

As for the most accident-prone women, Angela is the unluckiest, but you might argue that that distinction continues to belong to the Karens out there.

Already the unofficial moniker of bad behaving women everywhere, Karens are right there behind the Angelas on the clumsy list.

CLUMSIEST FEMALE NAMES

Angela Karen Daisy Louisa Helen Tricia Emma Katie Olivia Sophie

According to the numbers, men were nearly 30 percent more likely to make a personal injury claim than women.

So does that make us more clumsy or more honest?

You decide.

