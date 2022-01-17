WWE SuperShow Came To Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]

I went to my first WWE Live event yesterday (January 16, 2022) in Sioux Falls. Full disclosure, I don't really know anything about the WWE. With that being said, I had a lot of fun!

I wasn't sure what to expect, but I am a fan of live theatre so I thought, "Why not check it out?"

It was actually very similar to a live theatre show. The whole show was about three hours long with a brief intermission. Just like live theatre, the second act was a smidge shorter than the first act.

I also thought it was similar to a drag show or drag culture. Go with me here. There were costumes, lights, music, drama! It has everything! There are wrestling teams/families kind of like drag houses. So many similarities. In drag, the performers lip-sync or fake sing, and in wrestling the performers fake fight. It's basically the same thing.

The fighting, in person, is at times glaringly fake. The lack of sound from the hitting is the biggest thing you notice. But then, every once in a while, when someone does actually make contact and you hear it, everyone is like, "OOooooooooh! That's gonna leave a mark."

I didn't look at who was wrestling ahead of time at all so I was excited when The Miz came out! I know him from his stint on The Real World Back to New York way back in the day. Plus, he was just recently on Dancing With the Stars and I love that show!

I found myself getting invested and rooting for wrestlers that I know nothing about!

My new favorites are Ricochet because he's very acrobatic. I also like Naomi because she has a glow-in-the-dark outfit and I just liked her vibe. I guess you could say I felt the glow! I feel I have to root for Seth Rollins because he's from Iowa and so am I. And, I think I like The New Day guys because they were just fun. Do I really need a better reason?

I also liked that the announcer was a woman and she did great! Girl Power!

WWE Super Show

