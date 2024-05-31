Minnesota Wrestling Legend Steveson Earns NFL Opportunity

You'd be hard pressed to find a Minnesota sports fan that doesn't know the name Gable Steveson.

He's been a world-class collegiate wrestler, gold medalist, and even a WWE star.

Now, Steveson is adding another big feat to his resume: pro football.

Per ESPN.com, Steveson has signed with the Buffalo Bills:

Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dominant college wrestlers in NCAA history, is jumping to the NFL to sign with the Buffalo Bills, his agent Carter Chow told ESPN. Steveson is signing the standard rookie three-year deal, and he now will set out to join Bob Hayes as the only athlete ever to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal. The Bills also announced his signing Friday. Steveson said he knows the learning curve will be steep but is excited for the opportunity. "I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football," Steveson said. "I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [GM] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity." The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Steveson is expected to play defensive line, something he hasn't done before during his athletic career. In fact, the first time Steveson ever put on a pair of cleats was at a recent workout for the Bills.

It's big news for the Bills and for Steveson.

If you know his history, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Steveson lands a full-time job at the conclusion of training camp with the Bills.

Steveson is the only Minnesota Gopher alum currently on the Bills roster.

Source: ESPN.com