Here’s Why Babies Born In Minnesota & Iowa Are Really Lucky

Having a baby is both an exciting and a scary journey. However, it's really pretty easy not to be stressed and to smile proudly when you see that precious, newborn face. In fact, a ton of midwestern states are considered to be the perfect place to start a family.

Whether you're looking for health care accessibility or baby-friendliness, these states stand out from the rest.

Our friends at WalletHub regularly conduct useful surveys, and its latest one is pretty helpful if you are planning to start a family. The 2022’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby examines data from across the country including analyzing a state's family-friendlessness, hospital conventional-delivery charges, annual average infant-care costs, and top pediatricians. It may be surprising to some individuals, but midwestern states actually top the list as some of the best states to have a baby!

So which midwestern states are at the top of the 2022’s Best & Worst States to Have a Baby? Our state neighbors: Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota!

Massachusetts Vermont Minnesota New Hampshire Rhode Island Connecticut North Dakota Washington Iowa Utah

Based on the results from WalletHub, Minnesota is one of the states with the most pediatricians and family medicine physicians per capita. North Dakota has the lowest hospital conventional-delivery charges.

Georgia, Nevada, Mississippi, and Oklahoma are among some of the worst states to have a baby.

For those who are curious about where South Dakota lands on this list, there's some good news. South Dakota falls “smack dab” in the middle of this list. The state ranks as the 25th best state to have a baby. South Dakota boasts one of the top states with the lowest average annual infant-care costs.

For more on this survey from WalletHub, click here for the full results. Life is good if you're born in the Midwest!

