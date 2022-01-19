You Can Own This South Dakota Air Force Base Only $4.5 Million
If you are looking for a little 'fixer-upper' how about this $4.5 million former Air Force base? Look what you get!
There is a former Air Force base about 4 hours northwest of Sioux Falls or just north of Gettysburg, South Dakota that is for sale.
The property is in a bit of a state of disrepair but hey, with a little sweat equity who knows what you could do with it?
The Gettysburg Air Force Station was activated on 1 January 1956 as part of a Korean War radar surveillance network. It was then closed 12 years later in 1968.
The U.S. Government spent around $60 million to build the Air Force Radar Base back in the 50's. Today you can pick up the whole shebang for only...$4.5 million.
So what do you get? Glad you asked!
- 1844330 square feet (Guessing this is buildings and such.)
- Two Story Dormitory. (I remember these from the movie “Platoon”. That didn't end well.)
- 50 beds. (These will now have the Posturepedic mattresses you are used to.)
- 15 bathrooms. (Might have to jiggle a few handles to get these to flush?)
- Half Court Hardwood Floor Gym. (So what happened to the other half?)
- 30x80 Motor Pool. (Much easier to take care of than a swimming pool.)
- Total of 6 buildings. (Oh the kids will love this!)
- Strong Walls and Some Unique Features ( “Unique Features”. That's how people describe myself. “Fun loving with lots of Unique Features”. I'm sure that's a good thing. )
- A tunnel is about 8'x8' and about 250' long from the main building to ground level (Don't mention this on your homeowner's insurance. They hate long, old, underground tunnels.)
- Underground Water Storage Tanks (Are there alligators in South Dakota?)
- Creek (Featuring a nice rock to wash your clothes?)
- Pasture, Woods, & Views (Pack a lunch. There is nothing within miles of this place.)
- Parking is available. (Should be easy to parallel park your tank.)
Oh...and the property is being sold “As Is”