You Can Own This South Dakota Air Force Base Only $4.5 Million

If you are looking for a little 'fixer-upper' how about this $4.5 million former Air Force base? Look what you get!

There is a former Air Force base about 4 hours northwest of Sioux Falls or just north of Gettysburg, South Dakota that is for sale.

The property is in a bit of a state of disrepair but hey, with a little sweat equity who knows what you could do with it?

The Gettysburg Air Force Station was activated on 1 January 1956 as part of a Korean War radar surveillance network. It was then closed 12 years later in 1968.

The U.S. Government spent around $60 million to build the Air Force Radar Base back in the 50's. Today you can pick up the whole shebang for only...$4.5 million.

So what do you get? Glad you asked!

1844330 square feet (Guessing this is buildings and such.)

(Guessing this is buildings and such.) Two Story Dormitory. (I remember these from the movie “Platoon”. That didn't end well.)

(I remember these from the movie “Platoon”. That didn't end well.) 50 beds. (These will now have the Posturepedic mattresses you are used to.)

(These will now have the Posturepedic mattresses you are used to.) 15 bathrooms. (Might have to jiggle a few handles to get these to flush?)

(Might have to jiggle a few handles to get these to flush?) Half Court Hardwood Floor Gym. (So what happened to the other half?)

(So what happened to the other half?) 30x80 Motor Pool. (Much easier to take care of than a swimming pool.)

(Much easier to take care of than a swimming pool.) Total of 6 buildings. (Oh the kids will love this!)

(Oh the kids will love this!) Strong Walls and Some Unique Features ( “Unique Features”. That's how people describe myself. “Fun loving with lots of Unique Features”. I'm sure that's a good thing. )

( “Unique Features”. That's how people describe myself. “Fun loving with lots of Unique Features”. I'm sure that's a good thing. ) A tunnel is about 8'x8' and about 250' long from the main building to ground level (Don't mention this on your homeowner's insurance. They hate long, old, underground tunnels.)

(Don't mention this on your homeowner's insurance. They hate long, old, underground tunnels.) Underground Water Storage Tanks (Are there alligators in South Dakota?)

(Are there alligators in South Dakota?) Creek (Featuring a nice rock to wash your clothes?)

(Featuring a nice rock to wash your clothes?) Pasture, Woods, & Views (Pack a lunch. There is nothing within miles of this place.)

(Pack a lunch. There is nothing within miles of this place.) Parking is available. (Should be easy to parallel park your tank.)

Oh...and the property is being sold “As Is”