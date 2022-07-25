Where Does South Dakota Rank on America’s Ugliest States List?

Nobody wants to be called ugly, right? Not even states.

A website called Thrillist recently compiled a list ranking all 50 states from the ugliest to the most attractive. Just to clarify, we are talking about the scenic beauty of each state and not the attractiveness level of the residents living in it.

If that were the case, we all know South Dakota would win hands down.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is South Dakota is not America's ugly duckling. The bad news is we're not the country's most dashing state either.

The gang at Thrillist views the state of South Dakota as just plain average. We rank right in the middle of all 50 states at #25.

Seriously! The state known for Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, Custer State Park, The Falls, Spearfish Canyon, and Jewel Cave National Monument could only muster up the 25th ranking?

Now, sure, I realize there are miles and miles and miles and miles of flat farmland in this state, and lord knows South Dakota winters are brutal and anything but beautiful once late February comes rolling around, but #25 is somewhat insulting, don't you think?

Especially when you compare the Rushmore State to who Thrillist claims to be the most beautiful state in the nation, California. My question to them is, have you visited Cali lately?

No offense to the residents of California, many of them are wonderful, beautiful people, but have you caught a glimpse of the homeless population living in the streets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and the other major metropolitan areas of that state lately? I'd say it kinda detracts from things like Yosemite National Park, Death Valley, Nappa Valley, and other well-known California landmarks.

Sorry Beach Boys, but all the beautiful California girls in the world can't compensate for that.

South Dakota should definitely be ranked a little higher, and that's not just the South Dakotan in me speaking.

I guess things could always be worse, we could be living in Kansas. The gang from Thrillist claims the state of Kansas is America's ugly redheaded stepchild state. They say the Kansans find happiness in life's simple pleasures. Thrillist portrays the average landscape in Kansas as the latter half of the "Great Plains." Sorry my Jayhawk friends, their words, not mine.

I still can't get over the fact that South Dakota came in at #25! For crying out loud, we have the Cosmos Nature's Mystery Area. Top that, California!

Source: Thrillist

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: