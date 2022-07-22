Gofundme Page Set up for South Dakota Man Injured on Honeymoon

What started as a picture-perfect wedding has quickly become a heartbreaking tragedy that will ultimately end up as both a physical and financial challenge for a young Sioux Falls couple.

I am referring to the story of newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe of Sioux Falls.

The Tappe's were recently married earlier this month in a beautiful ceremony that took place on the shores of Lake Thompson.

Get our free mobile app

As Dakota News Now reports, shortly after committing their love for each other, they took off for a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii. While in paradise, Joe set off to do a little surfing, and a massive wave plunged this military veteran's body into the ocean floor, resulting in fractures to his t5 and t6 vertebrae. Joe narrowly escaped drowning as he lay unconscious at the bottom of the ocean. Through the grace of God, he was rescued and rushed to the ER. Doctors told the family it was a miracle Joe wasn't paralyzed as a result of the accident.

This heartbreaking story gets even worse as Dakota News Now reports, Kaelene is unable to be by the bedside of the love of her life at the moment because Joe has also tested positive for COVID-19.

To help this young couple with the enormous expenses that will accompany Joe's journey back to health, Daniel Brunz, who is also Joe's uncle, and the man who officiated the Tappe's wedding ceremony, has set up a Gofundme page.

If you have it in your heart to help this young couple during this financially challenging time, any donation you can make to Joe's accident relief fund will be greatly appreciated.

The family told Dakota News Now that they hope that Joe will be allowed to fly back to Sioux Falls within 7 to 10 days.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Tappe's for Joe's speedy recovery.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

See How East 10th Street in Sioux Falls Has Changed It's really interesting using Google Streetview to compare the changes from the earliest pictures to the latest.

For Sioux Falls, the earliest views are from 2008 and the latest from early 2022.

Some of the looks aren't the clearest, but it still gives a real good look at how dynamic the east side of Sioux Falls is.

