South Dakota Vacation Traveling Bingo Card Is Here

South Dakota Vacation Bingo Is Here!
Going for a drive across South Dakota for vacation, to see the in-laws, or business doesn't have to be a grueling journey. Some listen to the radio, podcasts, or audiobooks, or spend the entire trip on their phone.
If you're native to South Dakota and travel for work or family then you most likely have the shortest route plotted out on a familiar road.
Enjoy Traveling South Dakota While Locating These 16 Scenes
If you're like me, my eyes like to wander and explore the great state of South Dakota. Even while driving. I always see new things and those landmarks that have been passed dozens of times.
Below is something new to break up your driving fatigue and to entertain your passengers. Or, if driving solo, call one of your kids who may be at home and pull out your very own South Dakota Traveling Bing Card.
Click HERE to download a PDF of the bingo card.
See how many you can check off the list, either one-way or round-trip.
Have fun!
