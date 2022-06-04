Sioux Falls Grocery Store Named Most Popular in Entire State

South Dakota has no shortage of amazing grocery stores but one Sioux Falls supermarket stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State.

It may have just one location in Sioux Falls, but it's fast becoming a household name in the area.

Eat This recently named the best grocery store in all 50 states and there's a chance you've never been to South Dakota's number one. And if you haven't, you're definitely missing out.

The highest-rated, top-reviewed grocery store in the Mount Rushmore State is Pomegranate Market, located at 4815 South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Here's What Eat This Had to Say About Pomegranate Market:

According to Yelp reviews, Pomegranate Market is rated as the top grocery store in the entire state of South Dakota! Pomegranate Market has multiple locations in the Sioux Falls area, and unlike other supermarkets, this store is new to the supermarket game after only being around for eight years! -Eat This Website

I'm not exactly sure where Eat This got the "multiple locations" part from (as far as I can tell there's just one) but other than that, they're spot on. If you want a fresh, healthy place to find your food, you can't go wrong with Pomegranate Market off South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls.

For more information on what Pomegranate Market has to offer and what sets it apart from other grocery stores around the state, check out its website here.

