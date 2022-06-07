Eating Money: South Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant

When it comes to restaurants, South Dakota has a wide variety of great ones to choose from. And while many are not only delicious but also affordable, a trip to others might just cost you an arm and a leg.

The Mount Rushmore State has more fine dining than you might think, but where is the most expensive restaurant in the entire state? The answer may surprise you, and the prices on the menu will surely take a bite out of your kid's college fund.

You might be guessing that the state's most expensive place to dine is in Sioux Falls, or maybe even Rapid City, but according to the Daily Meal, it's nowhere near either of South Dakota's two biggest metros.

The folks at Daily Mail created their ranking by looking at the restaurants in one of two categories, "[T]hose with very pricey entrees and those where the only option is an expensive tasting menu. Big high-end chain steakhouses are not included in the list, in the interest of keeping it local."

So, where do the high rollers in South Dakota go for a bite to eat? The Daily Meal says it's at The Cattleman's Club Steakhouse in the state capital of Pierre.

The Cattleman's Steakhouse specializes in (you guessed it) steak and a wide variety of other classic American cuisines. It was founded in 1986 and quickly became one of the go-to destinations for fine dining in the state capital.

Prime Rib ranges anywhere between $23 and $49. Some of its signature steaks are around $50. Is that pricey? Sure, but it's pretty darn reasonable compared to some of the other states on this list (I'm looking at you New York: "$595 per person before drinks and tax").

The Most Expensive Restaurant in South Dakota?

However, after some quick research, we found a place in Sioux Falls that is pricier.

At Morrie's Steakhouse in Sioux Falls, a Morgan Ranch Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye alone will cost you $105.

To see the full list of the most expensive restaurant in every state, visit the Daily Meal website.

