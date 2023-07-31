Pierre South Dakota’s Kienholz Named Player of the Year

Lincoln Kienholz had nothing short of an amazing high school athletic career. Now, the soon-to-be Ohio State Buckeye has been rewarded for that success with major recognition.

Kienholz has been named USA Today's National High School Boys Athlete of the Year.

You read that right!

It's quite the accomplishment for the former T.F. Riggs star. Kienholz is on his way to play football this Fall for the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

Per the article at ElevenWarriors.com:

The four-star quarterback recruit racked up a whopping 70 total touchdowns for the Governors as a senior, leading his team to a third straight state championship while being named the state’s 11AA Player of the Year in the process. Kienholz tossed 46 scores and tallied 3,422 yards through the air en route to becoming South Dakota high school football’s all-time passing leader.

It's not just football for Kienholz either, who also excelled in basketball and baseball during his time in high school.

It's not often we see an athlete from South Dakota get this kind of recognition, but we're all for it. There will surely be a lot of eyes and ears on Kienholz' college career from here in the Mount Rushmore state.

Source: Eleven Warriors