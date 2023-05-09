Since 1991 the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) has collected food for the needy as part of their community service effort. It began as a pilot program in only ten cities. Now proven a success, the 31st Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is a nationwide effort.

On Saturday, May 13 before your letter carrier arrives with your mail please consider making a donation of non-perishable food by placing your bag by the mailbox. Your letter carrier will do the rest.

This is the largest one-day food drive which collects millions of pounds of food for local food charities across the nation including Feeding South Dakota.

Feed the hungry. That's the mission of the Stamp Out Hunger Donor Drive program.

Sadly, 34 million people in this country are food insecure, while 9 million are children. The numbers are higher in rural areas than in urban areas. Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.

Before you leave for the weekend, or while Grandma is visiting for Mother's Day weekend make this a family event. Gather as much non-perishable food as you can. Bag it or box it for your letter carrier.

