Feeding South Dakota Giving Free Sioux Falls Thanksgiving Meals

What would Thanksgiving be without all the things that make it special - -okay, we're talking about the delicious meal that you saved all your calories for. The thing that brings everyone together around the table, or the TV, during the football game.

Thanksgiving to a lot of South Dakota families would just be another day, maybe another hungry day - - a day scrounging for something, anything, to eat, let alone a reason for celebration.

That is where the rest of us come in. Feeding South Dakota, for the 12th year in a row, will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals thanks to the generosity of Greg and Pam Sands from Sands Drywall. They are giving a dollar-for-dollar $25,000 match to provide these meals.

This means that every $25 donation made to Feeding South Dakota through Thursday, November 24, will provide Thanksgiving meals to two families, who would otherwise not have a special meal on that day.

The Sioux Falls Drive-through Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19 from 8 to 10 AM, or until all meals have been distributed.

No pre-registration or sign-up is needed, but there is a limit of two families served per vehicle.

You can donate to the match campaign or get more information about Feeding South Dakota’s Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway just by calling 605-335-0364 or visiting their website.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8705,"3":{"1":0},"12":0,"16":11}">