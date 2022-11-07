Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?

Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!

Okay, I made all of that up. No one is sure what prompted the Jones Soda Company to come up with what, to most people, sounds like a yak-inducing nightmare! And, even the company admits it is more of a collectible, holiday joke- - than a beverage anyone would guzzle with their plate of Thanksgiving goodies.

Yes, it's that time of year for the fizzy anomaly to rear its weird little head again!

Finding this questionably drinkable Thanksgiving treat locally has always been hit and miss. The Jones Soda Company website is the place to go if you simply must have this bizarre fluid in your life.

They are selling 6-packs for $32.99 or 12-packs for $42.99. Both include free ground shipping and a $2 winter shipping surcharge.

The Jones Soda company in the past has also produced a complete Thanksgiving meal soda 6-pack, which included turkey & gravy, wild-herb stuffing, green bean casserole, fruitcake, and dinner roll-flavored sodas.

No word yet, if candy cane and egg nog soda will return this year.

Bon Appetit!

