Are You Really Brave Enough to Sip Thanksgiving In a Bottle?

Eighteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!

Okay, I made all of that up. No one is sure what prompted the Jones Soda Company to come up with what, to most people, sounds like a yak-inducing nightmare! And, even the company admits it is more of a collectible, holiday joke, than a beverage anyone would guzzle with their plate of Thanksgiving goodies.

One thing is for sure, however, and that is that after a nearly 10-year hiatus, this very limited edition (only 35,000 produced, each with a number for collectibility) fizzy anomaly is back!

Get our free mobile app

Don't expect to see it at your neighborhood Hy-Vee. I already checked one of mine and all I found was Green Apple and Blue Bubblegum, and I sure as heck wasn't trying them!

It will hit the shelves of U.S. stores (Kroger being the only published outlet) supposedly this week but has been available in Canada for a while.

A search of Amazon, produced no results, but, eBay did have a few offerings. One seller was offering a two-pack for $25.00 (or best offer), plus $10.00 shipping.

The Jones soda company in the past has also produced a complete Thanksgiving meal soda 6-pack, which included turkey & gravy, wild-herb stuffing, green bean casserole, fruitcake, and dinner roll-flavored sodas.

Apparently, we'll have to wait to see if candy corn, candy cane and egg nog soda also return this year.

Bon apetit!

Sources: Delish, Taste of Home and eBay

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants