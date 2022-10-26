Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity

Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from.

Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean. It can also give you unexpected and sometimes scary surprises. This Halloween, getting your car wash at Silverstar Car Wash is a treat. The trick is potentially seeing Freddie Krueger in your rearview mirror.

The popular annual haunted wash is back at the Silverstar Car Wash on Marion Road in Sioux Falls. The crew at Silverstar Car Wash does a great job creating a theme for this thrilling car wash event. Dirty cars everywhere...get ready to enter the "Nightmare at Silverstar" beginning on Thursday, October 27th through Sunday, October 30th from 6 PM to 9 PM. This year's theme pays tribute to classic horror movies like "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Beetlejuice," and "Halloween."

Operations manager at Silverstar Car Wash Andrea Vetos tells drivers that they are going to love driving through this year's haunted wash. Besides seeing its customers freak out in their cars, Andrea says the best part is giving back to the community. This year's proceeds will benefit Feeding South Dakota. It's highly recommended that drivers bring canned goods before entering the haunted car wash. "We’ll be accepting freewill donations and canned goods. Our team loves delivering this event for our members and guests, and we hope they’re inspired to give back while we give them a great scare.” Admission to enter the "Nightmare at Silverstar" is $20. This event is free for Unlimited Wash Pass members with Silverstar Car Wash.

I'm shaking in my boots just thinking about this eerie car wash. But I'm a scaredy-cat so what do I know (haha). You can find out more information about this family-friendly haunted car wash by clicking here.