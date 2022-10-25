Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today.

You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?

Reader’s Digest is out with their list of the ‘The Best Christmas Towns in America You Should Visit at Least Once’ and the tri-state area is well represented.

Valley Junction, Iowa

In Iowa, the historic railroad town in West Des Moines, Valley Junction, is on the select list.

The top holiday experience here is Jingle in the Junction, which takes place every Thursday night during the holidays.

There's a three-block area on 5th Street lined with over 125,000 twinkling lights, and visitors can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa, and caroling. You can also shop for gifts in the 150 unique stores, antique shops, and other businesses downtown.

Stillwater, Minnesota

To the North is Stillwater, Minnesota, where the annual Hometown For The Holidays runs all season long and features carriage rides, Victorian carolers, musical and stage performances, a holiday bazaar at the old courthouse, and a Twinkle Party where guests adorn themselves with battery-powered lights.

December 9-10, check out Stillwater's Candy Town Weekend, which is highlighted by a gingerbread house-building contest.

Chuck Wood/TSQ

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls is the place to be for the holidays.

The celebration begins each year with the downtown Parade of Lights, the night after Thanksgiving. This year, the event is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

At Falls Park, check out more than 350,000 lights as part of Winter Wonderland.

There are also a host of great holiday concerts from the South Dakota Symphony, Tonic Sol-Fa, the Hegg Brothers, and Lorie Line.

2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park South Dakota. A holiday tradition continues with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls

