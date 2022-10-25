Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open

If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon.

The Gruff Plates + Pours recently opened its doors in mid-September, and word has it, they're already making a big impression on area residents.

Owned and operated by the same group that runs both Attic Bar and Grill locations in Sioux Falls, Dakota News Now reports that The Gruff in Brandon prides itself on being its own unique restaurant that boasts a fun atmosphere and a menu that differs quite a bit from that of the Attic.

The Gruff Marketing Director Kenny Bass, told Dakota News Now, ”We didn’t want to just be run-of-the-mill typical, we wanted to make it look cool and inviting and this one we definitely nailed it. It looks fun and it is a vibrant atmosphere."

According to Bass, The Gruff is so much more than just food, the bar inside The Gruff is quickly developing a reputation for creating several unique drinks, and different ways to support and embrace the Sioux Falls area.

A great example of that is what they have brewing here in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Gruff has teamed up with Coors Light and Dakota Beverage all this month to feature "Taps for Ta-Tas." The Gruff is donating fifty cents from every tall Coors Light draft they sell in October to the Sanford Foundation to help them in their fight against breast cancer.

The restaurant chose its name from the Norwegian fairytale "The Three Billy Goats Gruff" and they promise to serve up a menu that is packed full of American classics that range from their soon-to-be legendary G.o.a.t. Burger to Chicken Bruschetta to the Dragon Slayer Sandwich to five different flatbread pizzette's to a variety of different salads and desserts options. I can honestly say, after looking at their menu, there appears to be a little something for everyone, including a fairly extensive Rug Rats (kids menu.)

If you plan on venturing east out to Brandon to sample The Gruff, don't come out on Mondays, because they'll be closed. However, they're open every other day starting at 11 AM at 507 North Spiltrock Boulevard.

The Gruff Plates + Pours Dakota News Now (with permission) loading...

You can check out The Gruff Plates + Pours website here.

Source: Dakota News Now

