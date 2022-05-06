Here in South Dakota, Mother Nature is the one giving the gifts for Mother's Day! That is if your Mom is an outdoorsy, nature-loving kind of lady.

No matter what part of the state you're in there is something beautiful to share with your mom and the cost ranges from free to a few bucks.

Here in Sioux Falls, we'll start with sunsets. Yes, take mom out for a sunset dinner- - on your deck or in your backyard. We have some of the best sunsets in the country, right here in South Dakota.

Visit one of the amazing state or national parks and go for a hike, camp, fish, meditate- whatever mom's thing is, let her do it! We have more than 60 state parks across our state and each one is a revelation.

Close to Sioux Falls, we have Good Earth, Newtown Hills, and Palisades Park. Across the state, there is Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, Custer State Park,the Black Hills Forest, as well as Wind Cave National Park, and Badlands National Park.

South Dakota is also not short on monuments, memorials like Mount Rushmore (you may have heard about it), Crazy Horse Memorial (still being carved right now), or "Dignity" in Chamberlain.

There are all the other touristy, things you could also take mom to from border to border in South Dakota too. (Murdo Car Museum, Reptile Gardens, Mammoth Site, etc.)

Or- -you could stay close to home and take mom to a great play, one of our many museums or galleries, or Sculpture Walk (in downtown Sioux Falls). Plan a special day at one of the wonderful wineries in the area, have brunch at a fantastic restaurant, give mom a spa day, or simply let her take a long nap!

In a recent survey, a nap was the thing Mom wanted the most. So let her snooze!

Happy Mother's Day!

