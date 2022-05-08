Coach Bryant’s Timeless Reminder For Mother’s Day

Historic Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant's words of wisdom on Mother's Day will never get stale. Despite the commercial his quote is from originally airing in the 1970s, Bryant's advice lasts through any generation.

The advertisement was originally produced by telephone company South Central Bell and features Byrant in a crimson sweater discussing how important it is that his players stay connected with their families.

"You know, we keep them pretty busy, but they always have time to pick up the phone and call," Bryant said, "It's real [sic] important to keep in touch."

The coach's closing question provides a poignant reminder for every son on Mother's Day.

"Have you called your momma today? I sure wish I could call mine."

According to the legend, of which there are many surrounding the "Bear," the final line referencing his own mother's passing went off-script. But the message remained the same and his improvisation stayed in for the now-classic advertisement.

"Bear" Bryant was a six-time national champion head coach and athletic director at Alabama, his alma mater, between 1958 and 1982. He's known to be one of the most quotable sports figures in American sports history and held a deep respect for the people and institutions that formed him.

When being hired by UA after serving as football coach and A.D. at Texas A&M, Bryant notably said, "Mama called. And when Mama calls, you just have to come runnin'."

