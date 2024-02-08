Do You Know The Four Missouri River Dams in South Dakota?

Get our free mobile app

Respectfully known as the Mighty Mo, the Missouri River is the longest river in the county at 2,340 miles carving through seven states. It eventually joins up with the second longest river the Mississippi.

South Dakota has the Flood Control Act of 1944 to thank for its four dams along Mighty Mo which began construction in 1959: Oahe Dam north of Pierre, Big Bend Dam at Fort Thompson, Fort Randall Dam, and Gavins Point Dam west of Yankton.

The Missouri River corridor has grown in popularity and become one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country for boating, fishing, camping, and overall recreation.

Get to know each tourist destination and explore the four large Missouri River lakes: Oahe, Sharpe, Francis Case, and Lewis and Clark.

