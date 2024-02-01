AL Central Team’s Opener to be ‘Out of This World’

Not only will the Cleveland Guardians and their fans be in celebration of the opening of the 2024 baseball season at home, but they'll also be in for a treat.
Just a few months from now, the Guardians will open their home schedule in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox.
Fans, players, and general Clevelanders will all be in for an 'out of this world' treat that is much larger than just baseball:
At 3:13 p.m. ET, Cleveland will experience a total solar eclipse -- a once-in-generations event -- for the first time since 1806, 13 years before the birth of Abner Doubleday, the Civil War hero some have credited with inventing baseball.
The alignment of sun, Earth and moon will plunge the city into darkness, and as long as the unpredictable Northeast Ohio weather cooperates, people will view a spectacle that lasts just under four minutes but occurs only three times in a 638-year span above the city.
The next one isn't until 2444.
Get your tickets while you can!
Per ESPN.com, they're already up to $73 to get in, a full $60 more than the day after price.
The Guardians officially open their season on the road in Oakland on March 28th, but you won't want to miss the spectacle that won't occur for another 420 years in Cleveland.
If you were a South Dakotan a hundred years ago, chances are you had a job related to farming or ranching. If you weren't doing the farming, you were selling things to the farmers, fixing things for the farmers, or buying things from the farmers.
In the 2020s, things are very different.
Most of us in the SD work in health care or the service industry in one way or another. In fact, there are more nurses in South Dakota than the entire population of the state capital, Pierre.
Today far more people work at a store or restaurant than have probably ever even been on a farm. Time passes and things change, always. Fifty years from now who knows what jobs South Dakotans will be doing