AL Central Team’s Opener to be ‘Out of This World’

Talk about a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Not only will the Cleveland Guardians and their fans be in celebration of the opening of the 2024 baseball season at home, but they'll also be in for a treat.

Just a few months from now, the Guardians will open their home schedule in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Fans, players, and general Clevelanders will all be in for an 'out of this world' treat that is much larger than just baseball:

At 3:13 p.m. ET, Cleveland will experience a total solar eclipse -- a once-in-generations event -- for the first time since 1806, 13 years before the birth of Abner Doubleday, the Civil War hero some have credited with inventing baseball. The alignment of sun, Earth and moon will plunge the city into darkness, and as long as the unpredictable Northeast Ohio weather cooperates, people will view a spectacle that lasts just under four minutes but occurs only three times in a 638-year span above the city. The next one isn't until 2444.

Get your tickets while you can!

Per ESPN.com, they're already up to $73 to get in, a full $60 more than the day after price.

The Guardians officially open their season on the road in Oakland on March 28th, but you won't want to miss the spectacle that won't occur for another 420 years in Cleveland.

