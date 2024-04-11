Naylor Brothers Homer In Same Inning On National Siblings Day

The Naylor brothers turned National Siblings Day into quite a family affair.

Josh Naylor and his younger brother, Bo, hit home runs in the same inning Wednesday night for the Cleveland Guardians in their 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Naylor connected for a solo homer with one out in the fourth off Chicago's Erick Fedde, and Bo Naylor smashed a two-run shot to center field two batters later.

They went on to deliver RBI hits in the 10th inning as the Guardians rallied for the victory. Josh Naylor tied the score with an RBI double. Then, with the bases loaded, Bo Naylor dropped a single into right field off former Guardians reliever Bryan Shaw as Cleveland came back after trailing 5-0.

Wednesday was the second time the Naylors homered in the same inning, having done it July 14 last season at the Texas Rangers.

Before the Naylors connected last season, the last brothers to homer in the same inning were B.J. and Justin Upton for the Atlanta Braves in 2013.

The Naylors are the sixth pair of brothers since 1900 to each hit a home run in the same inning and the fourth to do it multiple times, joining the Uptons, Billy and Cal Ripken and Lloyd and Paul Waner.

