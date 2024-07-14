Carlos Santana Homer Break Tie, Twins Beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Carlos Santana homered to break a sixth-inning tie — a shot down the left-field line that survived a review to give him home runs in all 30 current major league ballparks — and the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old Santana hit the solo shot off Taylor Rodgers (1-3) for his 13th of the season and 314th overall. He also singled and walked twice.

Santana, who joined the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and the Padres' Manny Machado as the only active players to homer in all 30 current stadiums, said he was “blessed” to achieve the feat.

Santana said a lot of players are “scared” to hit at Oracle Park because of its bigger, pitcher-friendly dimensions, but Santana called it a “great ballpark.” The Twins added a run in the ninth on Ryan Jeffers' double-play grounder. They have won five of seven, while the Giants have lost five of seven.

Cole Sands (4-1) got the victory, pitching a scoreless 1 2/3 innings after starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. Jhoan Duran finished for his 15th save.

Minnesota was without several key bats in Carlos Correa, José Miranda and Byron Buxton, who were all injured. Christian Vázquez made his first career start at third base.

The Twins wrap the series with the Giants Sunday as Chris Paddack will toe the rubber against Blake Snell. The first pitch is 3:05 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.