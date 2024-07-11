Twins Win White Sox Series, Split Double Header

CHICAGO -- — Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa hit consecutive homers. Ryan Jeffers added the go-ahead RBI as the Minnesota Twins split a doubleheader with Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Jeffers brought home Byron Buxton in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and give the Twins the lead for good. They’ve won nine of 10 against their AL Central rivals this season.

Martín Maldonado homered for Chicago, which won the opener 3-1 to end a three-game skid.

All-Star Correa extended his hitting streak to a dozen games with a home run into the right-field seats.

The Twins have homered in a club-record 28 straight games — the longest streak in the majors this season.

After a day off on Thursday, Minnesota heads to the west coast for a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.