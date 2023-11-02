Minnesota Twins T-12th in 2024 World Series Odds

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins were one of the most exciting and fun-to-watch teams down the stretch of the baseball season.

While their appeal and perception continue to grow nationally, betting markets appear to be a little bit low on the Twins World Series chances in 2024.

The Twins made a run to the ALDS this season, falling to the Houston Astros. Minnesota finished the regular season as AL Central Division Champs with a record of 87-75.

Less than 24 hours after we experienced the first ever Texas Rangers win of a World Series, the odds are now trickling out for next year's top team.

The Atlanta Braves are unsurprisingly the top pick, with odds of 13-2.

Minnesota comes in all the way down at a tie for 12th best odds:

Odds To Win 2024 World Series

TEAMODDS
Braves13-2
Dodgers7-1
Astros9-1
Rangers9-1
Phillies10-1
Rays15-1
Yankees15-1
Blue Jays16-1
Orioles16-1
Padres16-1
Mariners20-1
Diamondbacks25-1
Mets25-1
Twins25-1
Cubs30-1
Red Sox30-1
Giants40-1
Brewers50-1
Cardinals50-1
Marlins50-1
Reds50-1
Angels60-1
Guardians60-1
Pirates60-1
Tigers60-1
Nationals100-1
Royals100-1
White Sox100-1
Athletics150-1
Rockies150-1

The good news is that it is an improvement upon last year, when the Twins began the season with around the 18th best odds to win it all depending upon where you looked.

We'll see what happens this offseason to move around the odds, including a potential move of Shohei Ohtani. Until then, it's a decent spot to be for the Twins, who appear to be a bit undervalued in the initial odds for next year's title.

Source: ESPN.com - Odds via ESPN Bet

