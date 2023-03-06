Get Your First Look at Augustana University’s New ‘Midco Arena’

By this time next year, the Sioux Empire will have one more diversion to help keep your mind off Old Man Winter's icy grip on us every year.

The new Midco Arena on the campus of Augustana University will finally be open.

If you're a hockey fan you've undoubtedly had your sights set on this goal ever since the first word of its arrival came out.

Get our free mobile app

Less than two weeks ago Augustana released some images provided by JLG Architects that illustrate what this new sports facility will look like once completed.

Pigeon 605 reports, the new 154,000 square-foot Midco Arena, which is currently under construction at the corner of 33rd and Grange Avenue on the Augi campus will hold roughly 3,082 fans and feature a luxury club area, along with 12 suites.

From the early descriptions, this new facility sounds like it will be absolutely beautiful. It will be packed full of amenities like a state-of-the-art locker room and puck shooting room. It will also host the GreatLIFE Strength & Conditioning Center and a locker room and lounge area for the Augustana Viking soccer team.

According to Pigeon 605, the new GreatLIFE center designed for every Augustana athlete to use will feature a second-level turf area that will span more than 2,800 square feet. Augi's entire strength and conditioning facility will total nearly 7,300 square feet once completed.

Midco Arena Strength and Conditioning Room Pigeon 605 (with permission) loading...

Augustana sports fans are gonna love this new facility as much as the students. One way to help ensure that happens will be the new Skol Shop, a one-stop shop located right inside the Midco Arena where Augi fans will be able to purchase their Augustana hockey and Augustana athletics apparel.

You can actually take a video tour of the new Midco Arena for Augustana hockey and soccer here courtesy of Pigeon 605.

As Pigeon 605 reports, Augi's first home hockey weekend will be October 14-15 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Additional games will also be played at the Denny on November 25 and January 5-6, 2024.

The puck officially drops on the new Midco Arena in mid-January when the doors to the new facility will open to the public. The plan is to play as many home games as possible later in the year so the majority of Augi's home games can be played inside the new Midco Arena during its inaugural season.

Augustana is looking to roll out its nonconference schedule this spring with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association schedule expected to debut this summer.

If you're wondering how you can secure tickets, Augustana hockey season tickets are tied to Augustana A-Club membership, which is the annual fundraising arm for Viking athletics.

All the info you need on Augi's A-Club can be found here.

Source: Pigeon 605 delivering the news that matters to you

7 Things Real Sioux Falls Residents Look Forward To Every Spring Springtime in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offers some very uniquely 'Sioux Falls' experiences. Here are 7 of those things. Can you think of more?