Augie FB Learns Playoff Path, Sioux Falls Narrowly Misses at 8-3
Both of our area DII college football programs had strong regular seasons, but just one of them is heading into postseason play.
That team is the Augustana Vikings, who, despite a loss on Saturday, earned an outright NSIC title this season.
The Vikings at 9-3, have earned a 4-seed, and will play host to a familiar foe, the Mankato Mavericks in round one.
CSU-Pueblo is the 1-seed in Augustana's bracket and will await the winner of Augie and Mankato a week from Saturday.
Here's a look at the postseason field:
The Vikings and Mavericks square off for the second consecutive season in the playoffs on Saturday. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is set for 2:00. Find your tickets now at GoAugie.com/Tickets.
As for the USF Cougars, they were #8 in the rankings this past week and needed a win and some help to reach the postseason. They got the win they needed over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, but the help they needed didn't materialize.
USF concludes a great season of growth with a final mark of 8-3, a 5-win improvement from last season. View the full recap of the final Cougar game of the season here.
Sources: USF Cougars, NCAA.com DII Playoff Field and GoAugie.com
