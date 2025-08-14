The Sioux Falls Little League team has made the trek to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, and it's time to cheer them on to victory!

After a dominant 6-0 win over Fargo last week, Sioux Falls has made its fourth-ever trip to the big stage, and second in a row. All told, it is the seventh trip for South Dakota-based Little League programs.

Here are the broadcast details for Sioux Falls Little League in Williamsport:

Catch Sioux Falls tonight at 6:00 on ESPN TV.

If they win tonight against Uwchlan Township, Sioux Falls will next play on Monday, August 18th at 6:00 against the winner between the West and Central regions. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

If they lose tonight, Sioux Falls would turn around more quickly and take on the Great Lakes Region team on Friday Night at 6:00 on ESPN2.

It is a double-elimination tournament, so we very well could be in store for even more games down the road! For complete coverage of this year's tournament, visit the link below!

