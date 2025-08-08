Sioux Falls Little League Dominates Fargo, on to LLWS!

Sioux Falls Little League Dominates Fargo, on to LLWS!

Canva

The Sioux Falls Little League team had a massive redemptive opportunity on Friday to avenge a recent loss to North Dakota (Fargo) with a trip to Williamsport on the line.

Sioux Falls had fallen to Fargo on Wednesday by the final of 5-4 and matched up with their Northern neighbors again on Friday on ESPN.

Sioux Falls poured it on early, picking up 5 runs in a dominant second inning before finishing off Fargo in an eventual 6-0 final.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

For Sioux Falls, it's the fourth time they've ever reached Williamsport and the second consecutive season in which they've done so.

Here's a part of the action that sent Sioux Falls to the big stage Friday:

Sioux Falls now sets its sights on the big prize once again and will face off with the winner of the Mid-Atlantic region on Thursday, August 14th in their first game in Williamsport.

READ MORE: Ohio State QB Battle Ft. South Dakota Native 'Too Close to Call'

Here's a look at the bracket, Sioux Falls is listed as 'Midwest':

LittleLeague.org
loading...

For the latest on the upcoming tournament in Williamsport, visit the official site here.

Source: LittleLeague.org and IceBorg on Twitter - ESPN Video

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles?

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Baseball, Little League World Series, LLWS, Youth Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls