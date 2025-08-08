The Sioux Falls Little League team had a massive redemptive opportunity on Friday to avenge a recent loss to North Dakota (Fargo) with a trip to Williamsport on the line.

Sioux Falls had fallen to Fargo on Wednesday by the final of 5-4 and matched up with their Northern neighbors again on Friday on ESPN.

Sioux Falls poured it on early, picking up 5 runs in a dominant second inning before finishing off Fargo in an eventual 6-0 final.

For Sioux Falls, it's the fourth time they've ever reached Williamsport and the second consecutive season in which they've done so.

Here's a part of the action that sent Sioux Falls to the big stage Friday:

Sioux Falls now sets its sights on the big prize once again and will face off with the winner of the Mid-Atlantic region on Thursday, August 14th in their first game in Williamsport.

Here's a look at the bracket, Sioux Falls is listed as 'Midwest':

For the latest on the upcoming tournament in Williamsport, visit the official site here.

Source: LittleLeague.org and IceBorg on Twitter - ESPN Video

