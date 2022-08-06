South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional

The Sioux Falls Little League team that has represented the state of South Dakota on numerous occasions over the last few years at the Little League World Series has delivered countless memorable moments for fans in their home state.

The 2022 Sioux Falls Little League team has done the same, capturing the state title and advancing to the Midwest Regional.

Unfortunately this go around wont result in a trip to Williamsport for the Little League World series as they were eliminated from the field on Saturday.

South Dakota Little League was defeated by the team from Minnesota 5-4 in an elimination game.

Minnesota advances and will try to avoid elimination in their next game as well, while South Dakota heads home for the season.

South Dakota Little League found themselves in the elimination game after they lost their opening game of the Midwest Regional to Missouri 5-4.

Event though this year's run didn't end in a trip to Williamsport, the young boys, their coaches and their parents deserve a ton of credit for their accomplishments in 2022.

We wish them the best of luck in the offseason and can't wait to follow their run in 2023.