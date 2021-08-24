South Dakota Little League Wins Again, Now Faces California

The Little League World Series is continuing in Williamsport, PA this week and all eyes in South Dakota are on the team being represented by Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Little League team representing South Dakota at this year's LLWS is now 2-0 after their win on Tuesday.

South Dakota defeated Oregon 3-0 in a dramatic fashion and kept their good mojo going as they head into their next game.

Gavin Weir hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and continued his tear both on the mound and at the plate for South Dakota.

Weir will get the ball on the mound for tomorrow's game but will have to stay under 65 pitches in order to be eligible to pitch this weekend.

Things will obviously get a little bit harder as they face off against California on Wednesday, with the west coast squad being the favorite in many people's minds.

Game time is set for 4 PM central time on Wednesday and can be seen on ESPN and the ESPN APP.

For more information on the Little League World Series, the South Dakota team, and the schedule of games, you can visit the organization's website.