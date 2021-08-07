Sioux Falls Little League Gets Perfect Game in National TV Debut

The 2021 Sioux Falls Little League team made their national television debut on ESPN+ and it couldn't have gone any more perfect on Saturday.

Sioux Falls Little League who is representing South Dakota in the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series, defeated Iowa 10-0 in their opening round game.

Weir not only threw a perfect game with electrifying stuff on the mound, he also broke out the bat and grabbed a RBI in Saturday's win.

The mercy rule was enacted in the fifth inning after South Dakota was leading 10-0.

South Dakota will face off against Missouri who had a first round bye at 3 PM central time on Sunday on ESPN+.

The Midwest Regional is being played in Whitestown, IN and will continue all week.

For more information on the Little League World Series, the brackets and the teams, you can visit the organizations website.