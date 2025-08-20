It was another huge night for Maxen Snoozy and the Sioux Falls Little League team, as they stared down elimination against Bonney Lake, Washington.

The young pitcher shined throughout the contest, and the team's slim lead entering the game's final moments swelled late.

Sioux Falls ultimately won the contest 9-0, and Snoozy racked up another double-digit strikeout performance:

Support and adulation poured in for the team following the big win:

Sioux Falls is right back in action on Wednesday night in another elimination contest, as they take on Irmo, South Carolina at 6:00 on ESPN.

Best of luck to Sioux Falls Little League as they continue their journey at the Little League World Series!

