South Dakota Little League Is One Win Away From Regional Title

The success of the Sioux Falls Little League team who is representing South Dakota in the Midwest Regional of the Little League World Series continued on Sunday.

South Dakota Little League continued their hot streak with a 7-0 win over Missouri in their second game of the tournament.

It was the second straight game that South Dakota didn't give up a run, winning 10-0 in the opener over Iowa.

They got off to a good start against Missouri with two runs in the first inning, added five runs in the fifth, and tallied ten hits on the afternoon.

South Dakota will take on Nebraska in their next game on Thursday and if they win that game, they will advance to the regional title game.

That game will air on ESPN at 10 am central time and can also be seen on the ESPN App.

For more information on the Little League World Series, the teams, rosters, and schedules, you can visit their website.